Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Target Price at $25.38

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.38.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $65,846.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,002.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
NMIH stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $25.90.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
