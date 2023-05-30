Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $123.83

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.83.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
QuidelOrtho Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.
Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QuidelOrtho (QDEL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.