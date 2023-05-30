Brokerages Set QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Target Price at $123.83

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $85.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.87. QuidelOrtho has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in QuidelOrtho by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter valued at $2,752,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in QuidelOrtho by 240.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 4.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.