Brokerages Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Target Price at $15.93

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several research firms recently commented on VOR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Vor Biopharma from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of VOR opened at $4.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market cap of $320.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of -0.68. Vor Biopharma has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma ( NYSE:VOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vor Biopharma will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.

