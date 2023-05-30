Brokers Issue Forecasts for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, May 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.80. The consensus estimate for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $14.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.38 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 24.72%. The company had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $125.90 on Monday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.35 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,171.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total value of $161,592.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,814.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.92, for a total transaction of $245,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.76, for a total transaction of $161,592.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,814.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,580 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

