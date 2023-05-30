Brokers Offer Predictions for Fabrinet’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Friday, May 26th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the technology company will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Fabrinet’s current full-year earnings is $6.85 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

FN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Shares of FN stock opened at $118.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.19 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $74.57 and a 1-year high of $140.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,594,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,058 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,173,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,770,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

