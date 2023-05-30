Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the April 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 729,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $8.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In related news, Director Bogdan Nowak purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,683.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Bogdan Nowak acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 218,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,683.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl J. Fess acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $471,910 in the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookline Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $62,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc is a multi-bank holding company that engages in the provision of financial solutions through its subsidiaries. The firm offers a range of commercial, business, and retail banking services, including cash management products, on-line banking services, consumer and residential loans, and investment services for small to mid-sized businesses and retail customers.

