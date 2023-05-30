BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires New Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 52.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,461 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92,651 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 11.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 96,193 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.48.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Featured Articles

