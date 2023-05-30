BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Grows Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 275.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,520,000 after buying an additional 27,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,326,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,228,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,182 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 338.8% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 2,678,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,927,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,150 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $99.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.94.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $294.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.55 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Stories

