BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,239,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,728,011,000 after buying an additional 475,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,288,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,810,000 after buying an additional 527,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,462,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,132,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,941,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,990,000 after buying an additional 204,477 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OKE stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.08%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

