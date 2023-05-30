BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases New Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its position in PACCAR by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 65,268 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,838,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,999,000 after purchasing an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.37. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $76.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCAR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

