BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 1,050 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,531,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,788,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,463 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 63,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after buying an additional 23,374 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Stories

