BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 360 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,539,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,960,000 after acquiring an additional 238,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 36.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 640,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 170,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 510,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,702,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,101,000 after purchasing an additional 219,258 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE WSM opened at $113.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 72.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.18.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

