BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Trims Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 566,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,692,000 after buying an additional 51,270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,462 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,753. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.18.

NYSE SJM opened at $146.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $119.82 and a 12 month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 61.45%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

