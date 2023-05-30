C3.ai (AI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect C3.ai to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. C3.ai has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 98.35% and a negative return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $66.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.89 million. On average, analysts expect C3.ai to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai Stock Up 15.9 %

NYSE AI opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its 200-day moving average is $18.96. C3.ai has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at C3.ai

AI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $720,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $720,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,298,306.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 342,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,667,582. 38.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in C3.ai by 755.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.