CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance

Shares of CAIAF opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $30.98.

CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG engages in the lease, management, and development of office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Austria, Germany, Eastern Europe Core Regions, Europe Other Regions, and Holding. The Eastern Europe Core Region segment consists of Hungary, Poland, Romania, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia.

