CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF) Short Interest Update

CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (OTCMKTS:CAIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 123,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Price Performance
Shares of CAIAF opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.97. CA Immobilien Anlagen has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $30.98.
CA Immobilien Anlagen Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CA Immobilien Anlagen (CAIAF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA Immobilien Anlagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.