CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 30th, 2023

CAE (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$29.99 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Read More

Earnings History for CAE (TSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.