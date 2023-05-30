CAE (CAE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$29.99 on Tuesday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.36.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.78.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

