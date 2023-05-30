CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$36.78 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAEGet Rating) (NYSE:CAE) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.78.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of CAE opened at C$29.99 on Friday. CAE has a 1-year low of C$20.90 and a 1-year high of C$35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.36. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

