Caleres (CAL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 1st. Analysts expect Caleres to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Caleres had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 42.45%. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. Caleres has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $664.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Caleres’s payout ratio is presently 5.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,374,000 after purchasing an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Caleres by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 171,567 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caleres by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Caleres by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after purchasing an additional 37,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

About Caleres

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.