Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.07 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued on Thursday, May 25th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will earn $5.07 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $5.09 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.5 %

CM has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.39.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.88%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.