Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,856 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 928.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

CP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.