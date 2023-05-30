Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 114.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,231 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 717,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,534,000 after buying an additional 227,160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,992,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,805,000 after buying an additional 1,050,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after buying an additional 44,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 194,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,516,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.99.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.