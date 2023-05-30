Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CBWBF. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Down 5.6 %

Canadian Western Bank stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of business and personal banking; specialized financing; comprehensive wealth management offerings; and trust services. The firm focuses on providing business banking services for small- and medium-sized companies. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

