Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD) & TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Financial Analysis

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) and Carbon Energy (OTCMKTS:CRBOD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TotalEnergies and Carbon Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TotalEnergies 0 6 7 0 2.54 Carbon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TotalEnergies currently has a consensus target price of $64.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.93%. Given TotalEnergies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TotalEnergies is more favorable than Carbon Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TotalEnergies $281.00 billion 0.53 $20.53 billion $8.19 7.29 Carbon Energy $116.63 million 0.00 $1.10 million N/A N/A

This table compares TotalEnergies and Carbon Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TotalEnergies has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy.

Volatility and Risk

TotalEnergies has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.6% of TotalEnergies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TotalEnergies and Carbon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TotalEnergies 7.82% 28.51% 10.55% Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43%

Summary

TotalEnergies beats Carbon Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment comprises integrated gas and low carbon electricity businesses. It also includes the upstream and midstream LNG activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment engages in the activities of refining, petrochemicals and specialty chemicals. This segment also includes the activities of oil supply, trading and marine shipping. The Marketing & Services segment includes the global activities of supply and marketing in the field of petroleum products. The company was founded on March 28, 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

