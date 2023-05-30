Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSII opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,755,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 3,023.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 878,285 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 850,166 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 65.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,370,755 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after acquiring an additional 542,822 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $6,473,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the first quarter worth $5,776,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

