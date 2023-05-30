Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
Cardiovascular Systems Stock Performance
Shares of CSII opened at $20.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $843.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.16. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $20.57.
Institutional Trading of Cardiovascular Systems
Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.
