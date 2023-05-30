CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded on January 10, 2023 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

