Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after acquiring an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $133.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph P. Ratterman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.96, for a total value of $2,039,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,735.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.67.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment includes the options exchange business, which lists trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply listed options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.