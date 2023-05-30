CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 417,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,783 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $32,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,022,000 after acquiring an additional 59,700 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in CBRE Group by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 260,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 62,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,959,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,808,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $75.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.04. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

