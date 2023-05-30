Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Receives C$31.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$31.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$534,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. Company insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

CVE opened at C$22.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.11. The firm has a market cap of C$43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.91. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.90 and a 52 week high of C$31.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.90%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

