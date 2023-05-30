Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,547.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.99. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.71 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on Centene from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

