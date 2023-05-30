CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 4,403 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Celanese by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $107.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.68. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,332.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

