CenterBook Partners LP Acquires 6,157 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 78.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.4 %

WM stock opened at $161.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.70 and a 200-day moving average of $159.08.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

