CenterBook Partners LP Acquires Shares of 23,386 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,386 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SQ. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

Block Price Performance

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,362,959.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $2,378,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $32,362,959.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $271,082.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,716 shares of company stock valued at $19,781,854. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of -98.33 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Block

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

