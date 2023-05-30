CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 173.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,962 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Polaris by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $739,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Polaris by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PII opened at $108.15 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $123.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

