CenterBook Partners LP Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.84.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently -19.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

