CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

CenterBook Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,034 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Masco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 244,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after buying an additional 196,938 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 531,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in shares of Masco by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 91,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 74,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

Masco Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MAS opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

