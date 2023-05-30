CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,070 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 1,862.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 561.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert S. Colligan bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 40,416 shares in the company, valued at $491,458.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dynex Capital Stock Up 3.4 %

Several brokerages have commented on DX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Dynex Capital from $16.50 to $15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dynex Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

NYSE DX opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.39 and a 1-year high of $17.06.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -458.82%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

