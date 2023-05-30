CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,560 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Constellium worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. UBS Group AG raised its position in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Constellium by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE CSTM opened at $15.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.12). Constellium had a return on equity of 34.80% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Constellium in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellium currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Constellium Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging and Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace and Transportation, and Automotive Structures and Industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.