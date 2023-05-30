CenterBook Partners LP Decreases Stock Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,136 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group raised Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of RCI opened at $45.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.91. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. Analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 56.11%.

Rogers Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.