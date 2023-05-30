CenterBook Partners LP Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total transaction of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $332.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.