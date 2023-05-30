CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,478 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HON stock opened at $193.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.91. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.51%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

