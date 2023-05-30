CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.10 Million Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,692 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 292.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,302 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 22,573 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western Digital by 1,535.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Western Digital by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 197,219 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Western Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Western Digital Stock Performance

About Western Digital

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.77. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

