CenterBook Partners LP Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 175.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BIO opened at $379.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $572.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.