CenterBook Partners LP Increases Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned 0.08% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LILAK. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Latin America in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK stock opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $9.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.29.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $586,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,143,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,960,519.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

