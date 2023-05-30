CenterBook Partners LP Increases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CenterBook Partners LP increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

ACN opened at $303.60 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.62.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.