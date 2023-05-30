CenterBook Partners LP Invests $1.90 Million in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 9,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Paylocity by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $172.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.11. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.27.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 32,689 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.60, for a total value of $6,132,456.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,309,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,047,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,242 shares of company stock worth $14,791,349 in the last 90 days. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

