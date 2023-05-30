CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,078,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $445.89 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.58 and a 200-day moving average of $482.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Further Reading

