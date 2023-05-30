CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 1,466 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

CenterBook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 11,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ECL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $166.91 on Tuesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gail Peterson sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $163,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,886 shares of company stock worth $7,574,618. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

