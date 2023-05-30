CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 4,607 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 141.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,551,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,568,000 after acquiring an additional 351,163 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after acquiring an additional 324,492 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,773,000 after acquiring an additional 144,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.56.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $241.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.00 and a 52 week high of $314.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,912.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total transaction of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 200 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $44,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,912.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.