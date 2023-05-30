CenterBook Partners LP Purchases 4,869 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

CenterBook Partners LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,351.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 5.0 %

NYSE:USPH opened at $102.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.30 and a 1-year high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other news, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,078.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $193,016.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,130.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,814 shares of company stock valued at $484,853 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.