CenterBook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 12,395 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.28 and a 200-day moving average of $127.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.54 and a 1 year high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.31. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $566.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.91.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Get Rating)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.